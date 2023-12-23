Begin typing your search...

5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines

Police said the incident occurred on early Saturday morning in Santo Tomas, and that the fatalities and injuries were all passengers of the car

ByIANSIANS|23 Dec 2023 10:10 AM GMT
5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
X

Visuals from the spot (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MANILA: A car collided with a truck in Batangas province, south of Manila, on Saturday, killing five and injuring three others, police said.

Police said the incident occurred on early Saturday morning in Santo Tomas, and that the fatalities and injuries were all passengers of the car, Xinhua News Agency reported.

An initial police investigation showed the car's driver fell asleep when the incident happened, causing the vehicle to swerve to the opposite lane and collide head-on with the truck.

Batangas provinceManilaSanto TomasWorld
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X