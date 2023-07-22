Begin typing your search...

4.8-magnitude hits Japan's Ibaraki

The temblor occurred at 10:52 a.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7

ByIANSIANS|22 July 2023 5:55 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-22 06:12:42.0  )
TOKYO: A 4.8 magnitude quake struck parts of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Saturday.

The temblor occurred at 10:52 a.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

It was epicentred at off Ibaraki at a latitude of 36.5 degrees north and a longitude of 140.8 degrees east.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

