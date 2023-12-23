Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|23 Dec 2023 5:15 AM GMT
3.0 magnitude quake felt in South Korea
SEOUL: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jangsu in South Korea on Saturday, firefighting authorities said, but no damage has been reported.

The quake struck 17 kilometers north of Jangsu, 216 km south of Seoul, at 4:34 a.m. at a latitude of 38.5 degrees north and a longitude of 127.53 degrees east at a depth of 6 km, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"There are no reports of damage from the earthquake, no dispatches or any unusual situation," a firefighting official said.

Still, authorities said they received 16 reports from people who said they felt a slight shaking or an apparent earthquake.

