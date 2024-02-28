29,954 Palestinians killed in Israel's assault on Gaza since Oct.7, Gaza health ministry says

GAZA: At least 29,954 Palestinians have been killed and 70,325 injured in Israel's military assault on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hamas is currently weighing a proposal, agreed by Israel at talks with mediators in Paris last week, for a 40-day ceasefire, which would be the first extended truce of the five-month-old war.

Both sides have delegations in Qatar this week hammering out details.

According to a source close to the ceasefire talks, the Paris proposal would see militants free some but not all of the hostages in return for Israel’s release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees, a surge in humanitarian aid for Gaza and Israeli troops pulling out of populated areas in the enclave.

But it appears to stop short of satisfying Hamas’ main demand that any agreement include a clear path toward a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal, or resolving the fate of fighting-age Israeli men among the hostages.