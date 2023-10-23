222 people abducted by Hamas during deadly assault: Israel military

JERUSALEM: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said the Hamas kidnapped 222 people during its deadly unprecedented assault against the Jewish nation on October 7.

“The number is being updated and changed in accordance with intelligence, but also due to the fact there are a considerable number of foreign citizens," CNN quoted IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari as saying to reporters at a press briefing.

"It took us more time to classify them and find out who they are. That is why the number has grown in the last few days.”

On October 20, Hamas released two American hostages, Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan.

Hamas has killed more than 1,400 people during its large-scale incursion, including civilians and soldiers, according to Israeli authorities.

It was the most deadly attack by militants in Israel’s 75-year history and revealed a staggering intelligence failure by the country’s security forces, CNN reported.

Israel has since bombarded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with a deadly barrage of airstrikes, killing 4,651 people and injuring 14,245, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.