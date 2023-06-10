2 passenger planes collide at Tokyo airport

TOKYO: Two passenger jets appeared to have collided near a taxiway in Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday, according to Japan's Transport Ministry.

At around 11 a.m., a Thai Airways flight departing for Bangkok and an aircraft with EVA Air came into contact on Runway A of Haneda Airport, Xinhua news agency quoted local media outlets as saying.





Currently, the two planes are parked on the runway, footage from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television showed.

According to national broadcaster NHK, part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looks to be broken, and what appears to be fragments can be seen near the runway.

The airport has shut down the runway near the site of the accident, with no injuries reported so far.

Some domestic and international flights have been delayed at the airport.