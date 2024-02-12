2 killed, 3 injured in explosion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue teams said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in a market area in the Lower Dir area of the province, the state-run Rescue 1122 said in the statement.

The injured people had been shifted to a nearby hospital where all three of them were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Police cordoned off the area for investigations.