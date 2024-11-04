2 Indian nationals arrested in Nepal with illegal pistol, counterfeit currency

KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals were arrested on Monday for possessing an illegal pistol and counterfeit currency in Nepal's Sarlahi district, police said.

The individuals, identified as Kunnu Patel (26) and Mukesh Patel (30), both residents of Sitamarhi in Bihar, were detained while crossing the Nepal-India border.

A pistol, 10 rounds of ammunition, and 20 counterfeit banknotes in Rs 100 denominations were recovered from their possession, police said.