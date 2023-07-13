2 hospitalized, buildings damaged in Kyiv by Russian drone strike overnight

KYIV : Ukraine Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on four districts of the Ukrainian capital, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, the municipal authority wrote on Telegram that debris fell on five districts.

About 10 drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 16-story building, as well as in a non-residential building. Debris also “damaged the facade” of a 25-story apartment building, the ministry wrote.

Volodymyr Motus, a 22-year-old resident of the 25-story building, carefully picked his way across the floor a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of shattered glass. The mangled furniture was coated in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and suddenly I heard a boom, that's all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.” He said that some people were injured, but they were all alive.