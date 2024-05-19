2 dead and 5 missing after a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary

BUDAPEST (Hungary): Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary.



Hungarian police received a report late Saturday night that a man had been found bleeding from his head on the shore of the Danube near the town of Veroce, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the capital, Budapest.

Police determined that the man had been involved in a boating accident, and the bodies of a man and a woman were later discovered nearby.

Police are still searching for five other people who were on the boat.

Police said they determined that a hotel boat had been in the area at the time of the accident. They stopped a hotel boat near the town of Komarom, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver, which had a damaged hull.

They have initiated criminal proceedings against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of endangering water transport and causing the death of several people.