2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Int'l Airport

VANCOUVER: Two Air Canada planes collided on the tarmac at the Vancouver International Airport, local media reported.

While being pushed back from the gate on Sunday, an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319's wingtip made contact with the wing of a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400, which was parked at a nearby gate, Xinhua news agency quoted the CTV report as saying

No travelers or ground staff were injured, and passengers are being switched to different flights, it said.

The Q400 is currently still scheduled to take off Sunday despite a three-hour delay, and passengers on the A319 have been rebooked to a different plane.

The Q400 seats about 75 passengers and the Airbus A319 more than 120 passengers.