18 inmates flee from jail in PoK, one shot dead

ISLAMABAD: At least 18 dangerous criminals, including six on death row, fled from a prison in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after overpowering a guard, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when an inmate of the Rawalakot prison used a pistol to force a prison guard to get the keys to effect the breakout.

According to a police official, of the 18 prisoners who escaped, six were on death row and another three were serving life sentences.

Another prisoner was shot dead while escaping, the official said, adding that he was serving a five-year sentence.

Police have launched a massive search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched a probe into the incident and dismissed the prison's chief and some other officers. Some officials have been arrested for questioning, police said.

According to Samaa TV, seven officials, including the deputy superintendent of Rawalakot Jail, have been detained and investigations into the breach of security commenced.

In response to the security lapse, all jails across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been placed on high alert. A judicial commission has been requested by the government to investigate the circumstances leading to the escape, the report said.