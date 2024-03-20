Begin typing your search...

14 killed, 37 injured as bus crashes inside tunnel in China

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

20 March 2024
BEIJING: Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Details are awaited.

