14 dead after mountain collapse in China

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|4 Jun 2023 12:47 PM GMT
CHENGUDU: Fourteen people were confirmed dead and five others remained missing following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local publicity department.

A rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.

A rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.

