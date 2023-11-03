Begin typing your search...
130 Hamas terrorists killed in ground battles: IDF
The IDF said that it has also destroyed several terror structures in the Gaza Strip since October 27.
TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement on Thursday said that it killed 130 Hamas terrorists since the ground battles started in Gaza.
The IDF said that it has also destroyed several terror structures in the Gaza Strip since October 27.
The IDF is taking on Hamas by air, sea, and ground, the statement added.
Next Story