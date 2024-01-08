10 injured in light plane crash on Australia's Great Barrier Reef island

CANBERRA: Ten people were injured on Monday after a light plane flipped and crashed on a small island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, local media reported.

The plane with 10 people on board was returning to the runway on Lizard Island, about 1,600 km northwest of Brisbane, shortly after taking off on a scheduled service to Cairns early Monday morning, Xinhua news agency quoted The Australian daily as saying in a report.

Pictures from the scene showed debris littering the field near the badly damaged upturned fuselage.

During the climb, the engine of the Cessna 208 operated by Townsville Airlines began to run rough and the pilot attempted to return to Lizard Island, Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

"There were reports of serious injuries among the occupants," Mitchell was quoted as saying.

Queensland Health confirmed all 10 people were transported to Cairns Hospital and they "are in a stable condition", according to local news website News.com.au.

Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Assistant Commissioner Brina Keating said one person suffered an arm injury while another suffered a head injury and lacerations.