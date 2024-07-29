1 Pak soldier killed, 16 injured in mob attack in Balochistan during rally

ISLAMABAD: At least one Pakistani soldier was killed and 16 others, including an officer, were injured on Monday when protesters attacked the military personnel during a rally in the restive Balochistan province.



The incident occurred when a “violent mob in the garb of so-called Baloch Raji Muchi” (Baloch National Gathering) assaulted security forces’ personnel deployed for security duties in Gwadar district where the rally was being held.

The deceased soldier was identified as a 30-year-old sepoy who belonged to the Sibi district of the province.

“In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to 16 soldiers including an officer,” the army said.

The army stated that “fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support for the unlawful violent march”.

“Security forces have displayed extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations,” the army said, adding: “The violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The army urged the citizens not to fall prey to the propaganda, to remain calm and peaceful and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order.

It stated that security forces were determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the violence during the Gwadar protest and invited its organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch for negotiations.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly, he said that the protesters would not be allowed to hold the state hostage.

"The state will not be held hostage by anyone but for the sake of peace, we once again invite Mahrang Baloch for negotiations," he said.

The protest has become violent and the Dawn newspaper reported that at least three people died and several injured after participants of the Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) clashed with security personnel in different areas of the province a day ago.

Quoting sources, the Dawn reported that two people were killed and as many injured after a convoy was stopped by the security forces at the Talar checkpost.

Officials had claimed that security forces were trying to defend themselves against a mob that reportedly attacked the checkpost.

Additionally, one person lost his life and eight people were injured in clashes that erupted after authorities used teargas in an attempt to disperse people gathered on Marine Drive.

At least 20 people were also arrested. The protest was organised by the BYC and despite roadblocks put in place by the authorities, a large number of people managed to make their way from across the province to Gwadar’s Marine Drive for the Baloch National Gathering to show support for the rights of Balochistan.