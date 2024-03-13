Begin typing your search...

1 dead, 22 injured in China eatery explosion

It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak

ByIANSIANS|13 March 2024 4:29 AM GMT
BEIJING: One person was killed and 22 others were injured following an eatery explosion in China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at 7:54 a.m. at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, the bureau said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers have rushed to the site immediately.

More details are awaited.

