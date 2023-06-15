Begin typing your search...

Video of woman’s injuries shared with jihadi twist

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2023 8:33 PM GMT
Video of woman’s injuries shared with jihadi twist
A video in which a mob is seen roughing up a young man while a woman with self-inflicted wounds stands beside him has gone viral with the claim this is a case of love jihad. Right wing portals shared this video with a message, “A Hindu girl from Delhi was with a Muslim boy. After a rift between them, the boy slit her wrist.” Alt News spoke to a cop who revealed that the girl had inflicted the injury in her father’s presence. As no crime was committed in this case, no FIR was filed.

DTNEXT Bureau

