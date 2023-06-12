Begin typing your search...

Video of sati-like practice among tribes debunked

ByEditorialEditorial|11 Jun 2023 7:49 PM GMT
A video of a woman dressed in a bridal attire has gone viral. A group of people are seen carrying her in a palanquin on their shoulders while the woman is crying. It has been claimed that this video is from a tribe in India whose tradition mandates that if a groom dies, the bride is buried alive along with him. Alt News found that the video pertains to a traditional wedding ceremony in Nepal. The girl was seen getting emotional while leaving her home after the wedding. The claim regarding the sati-like practice is false.

