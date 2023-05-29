Video of rescued Yazidis shared with false claim

NEW DELHI: A new viral video claims that the UN Army has rescued 38 women who were held as sex slaves in ISIS camps. It was also claimed that these women are from India and Bangladesh, and a majority of them are Hindu. Some linked this to the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and said the claims made in the movie were vindicated. Alt News ran a check and found that the video is from 2022. The women who were rescued by the YPJ forces from the Al-Hol camp were Yazidis, not Indian or Bangladeshi. First published on www.altnews.in

Edited and published by J.P.VIJAYARAJ for Thanthi Trust at 86, E.V.K. Sampath Road, Vepery, Chennai - 600 007 and printed by him at Thanthi Press, No. C14B & C14C MMDA’s Industrial Complex, Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpet - 603 209. RNI No. TNENG/2016/71392