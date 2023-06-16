Video of namaz atop electricity tower is misleading

A video of a person falling off an electricity tower has gone viral with the claim that the man climbed up the tower to offer namaz believing that the height would take him closer to Allah. Alt News found that the video is of an incident from 2018 in Columbia. Victor Gonzalez (20) had climbed up the tower with the intention of suicide. He later changed his mind, but he died while trying to alight the tower as he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.