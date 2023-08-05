Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-05 01:00:41.0  )
Video of man threatening Manesar not from India
NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing violence in Haryana, a clip of a man instigating his followers to kill cow vigilante Monu Manesar has gone viral. A right wing propaganda outlet published a report identifying the man in the video as a resident of India.

AltNews ran a check and found that the man in the viral video, identified as Ahsan Mewati Pakistani, is a resident of Pakistan. The claim made by social media users that he is based in Alwar, Rajasthan, is false.

TruthexposedMonu ManesarAhsan MewatiPakistan
DTNEXT Bureau

