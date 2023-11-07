Video of Israeli forces detaining boy is misleading

NEW DELHI: A ‘recent’ video of Israeli soldiers detaining a child has gone viral. A protesting bystander is pushed aside as the boy is taken into custody. Netizens shared this footage with the text, “Imagine how helpless you’d feel to be a Palestinian watching Israeli soldiers abduct your children.”

AltNews found it was an eight-year-old video of Israeli forces detaining a six-year-old boy from a Palestinian refugee camp that was shared as a video from the recent conflict. The boy had tried to attack an Israeli soldier, but was released later.