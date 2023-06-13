Video of Bangladesh mosque shared as that of India

A new video shows men transferring money from a donation box to some sacks. Later, they empty the contents of the sacks on the floor. Many boys are seen organising/counting the notes. Users claimed that mosques in India received a lot of donations which were not taxed, while donations at temples were taxed. It was also alleged that this money was being diverted for jihad. Alt News found that the video pertains to a mosque in Bangladesh. The claims that the money is unaccounted for, or taken from a temple are misleading.

First published on www.altnews.in