TV anchor’s antics make mockery of tragedy

ByEditorialEditorial|16 Jun 2023 7:25 PM GMT
Reporting on the weather in Gujarat hours before the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, a TV anchor hosted a bulletin that has gone viral. Holding on to an umbrella in the studio, she ducked and swerved under the imagined influence of stormy winds to present a simulacrum of the actual scenario. The visual that played out behind the anchor all the while was that of Hurricane Ian in Florida from September 2022. It ended up making a caricature of what is essentially a natural disaster affecting thousands.

Editorial

