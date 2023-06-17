TV anchor’s antics make mockery of tragedy

Reporting on the weather in Gujarat hours before the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, a TV anchor hosted a bulletin that has gone viral. Holding on to an umbrella in the studio, she ducked and swerved under the imagined influence of stormy winds to present a simulacrum of the actual scenario. The visual that played out behind the anchor all the while was that of Hurricane Ian in Florida from September 2022. It ended up making a caricature of what is essentially a natural disaster affecting thousands.