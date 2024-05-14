Rahul not heckled with ‘Modi’ slogans in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shows him exiting a temple and the crowd erupting with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Modi’ chants. It was claimed this occurred when he recently visited a temple in Ayodhya after filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul leader filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency on May 3. AltNews found that the video was from Feb 3, 2024, when he had visited Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, during his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra march.

First published on www.altnews.in

