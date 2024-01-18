Old video shared as that of Nepalese at Ayodhya

CHENNAI: With the consecration of ‘Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya to be held on Jan 22, PM Modi has begun a special ritual.

Against this backdrop, a video of a procession chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ has gone viral with the claim it shows devotees from Nepal arriving in Ayodhya for the inauguration. AltNews found the video is from July 2023 and is unrelated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.

The video pertains to the Kalash Yatra in Greater Noida by devotees of godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.