Begin typing your search...

Is there a need to reassess crowd management policies at religious sites across India?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-11 22:01:04.0  )
Is there a need to reassess crowd management policies at religious sites across India?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Results:

Yes: 66.70%

No: 0%

Can't Say: 33.30%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X