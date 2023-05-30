Image of ‘smiling’ detained wrestlers was doctored

NEW DELHI: Some of India’s top wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday. After they were taken into custody, a selfie of Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and others clicked in a police vehicle went viral, with the claim that the wrestlers were seen smiling post the detention. “Mission Toolkit accomplished. #WrestlersProtest,” said one of the tweets. Alt News found that the image was edited using an AI app to show the wrestlers smiling and that the protest was just a propaganda tactic.

First published on www.altnews.in