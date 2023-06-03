Image of mannequin carried on bike shared falsely

NEW DELHI: An image of a man on a bike appearing to carry a cadaver fastened to the rear seat of the vehicle has gone viral. The body has been covered up except for a limb sticking out. A netizen shared this image implying that the motorcyclist, a Muslim, had killed his spouse, a Hindu, whose remains he was now carrying. A reverse image search led us to news reports which confirmed the image was from Cairo. In reality, a ready-made garment merchant was transporting a mannequin to display clothes at a store.

First published on www.altnews.in

Edited and published by J.P.VIJAYARAJ for Thanthi Trust at 86, E.V.K. Sampath Road, Vepery, Chennai - 600 007 and printed by him at Thanthi Press, No. C14B & C14C MMDA’s Industrial Complex, Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpet - 603 209. RNI No. TNENG/2016/71392