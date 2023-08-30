Fake visuals related to Chandrayaan 3 busted

NEW DELHI: This month, the Chandrayaan-3 landed near the south pole of the moon. Soon after, a deluge of fake news appeared online. A clip and an image went viral with the claim they were related to the landing.

One involvesNASA showing a live recording of the landing. Another involves a picture of the Ashoka Stambh and the ISRO logo etched on the surface of the moon by the tyres of the rover. Both these claims were proven to be false, and the second one in fact, was the work of a digital artiste.