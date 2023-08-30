Begin typing your search...

Fake visuals related to Chandrayaan 3 busted

A clip and an image went viral with the claim they were related to the landing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-30 01:00:19.0  )
Fake visuals related to Chandrayaan 3 busted
X

Fake visuals of Chandrayaan 3 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: This month, the Chandrayaan-3 landed near the south pole of the moon. Soon after, a deluge of fake news appeared online. A clip and an image went viral with the claim they were related to the landing.

One involvesNASA showing a live recording of the landing. Another involves a picture of the Ashoka Stambh and the ISRO logo etched on the surface of the moon by the tyres of the rover. Both these claims were proven to be false, and the second one in fact, was the work of a digital artiste.

Truth exposedChandrayaan-3Chandrayaan-3 fake imageNASAISRO
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X