Did a dead man in Gaza blink during funeral?

NEW DELHI: A viral video shows bodies covered in white shrouds lying on the ground.

A man lying partially covered in a shroud is seen opening his eyes.

The video carries a text that says, “I don’t know if the problem is with the Israeli bullets or something else, but people who were gunned down are coming back to life in Gaza.” AltNews found that the video dates back to August this year and is from a funeral management course in Malaysia.