DeTect: When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here

The men seen in the video are migrants, alleged netizens
CHENNAI: A video showing three women tackling several men who were apparently trying to harass them has gone viral with the claim that the incident occurred in Paris in a metro underpass. The men seen in the video are migrants, alleged netizens. AltNews found that a staged video wherein stunt-women belonging to a school are seen performing acts of self-defence was falsely shared with a communal claim.
