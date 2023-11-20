Begin typing your search...

The men seen in the video are migrants, alleged netizens

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2023 9:07 PM GMT
DeTect: When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here
CHENNAI: A video showing three women tackling several men who were apparently trying to harass them has gone viral with the claim that the incident occurred in Paris in a metro underpass. The men seen in the video are migrants, alleged netizens. AltNews found that a staged video wherein stunt-women belonging to a school are seen performing acts of self-defence was falsely shared with a communal claim.

