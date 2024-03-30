Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Was B’desh woman de-boarded for not wearing burqa?

A conductor seemingly asks a woman to alight from the bus as ‘they are barred from letting unveiled women onto the bus” during the holy month.

29 March 2024
NEW DELHI: A viral video claims that Hindu women in Bangladesh were admonished for not wearing the burqa during the holy month of Ramzan.

In the clip, a conductor seemingly asks a woman to alight from the bus as ‘they are barred from letting unveiled women onto the bus” during the holy month. AltNews found that the viral clip is actually a segment from a scripted video. The same actors play different characters in other videos.

DTNEXT Bureau

