DeTect: Was an imam taken into custody for supporting Gaza?

CHENNAI: A video of a man being forcibly removed from the dais at a mosque has gone viral.

Users shared the clip claiming that it was from Saudi Arabia where a cleric who spoke about the war with Israel was arrested.

It was alleged that the Saudi police had detained an imam for urging Arab leaders to stand in support of the people in Gaza.

AltNews found that the video is from 2018 and the imam was taken out from the mosque after criticising the Saudi government.