DeTect: Video of woman defacing Ram’s poster shared falsely

NEW DELHI: A clip of a woman throwing eggs at a poster of the Hindu deity Ram in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) has gone viral on social media.

A propaganda outlet tweeted the clip while claiming that the woman seen in the video was a Muslim.

Alt News found that the CCTV footage of the woman in Aurangabad’s Sri Ram Chowk was shared with misleading communal claims.



In reality, the woman is a Hindu and was mentally disturbed, police have confirmed.

