Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Video of woman defacing Ram’s poster shared falsely
A propaganda outlet tweeted the clip while claiming that the woman seen in the video was a Muslim.
NEW DELHI: A clip of a woman throwing eggs at a poster of the Hindu deity Ram in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) has gone viral on social media.
A propaganda outlet tweeted the clip while claiming that the woman seen in the video was a Muslim.
Alt News found that the CCTV footage of the woman in Aurangabad’s Sri Ram Chowk was shared with misleading communal claims.
In reality, the woman is a Hindu and was mentally disturbed, police have confirmed.
Next Story