DeTect: Video of Kangana Ranaut conceding defeat clipped

NEW DELHI: A video of Bollywood actress and BJP candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut has gone viral. Users shared the clip claiming that Ranaut had already accepted defeat in the elections and admitted that people attended her meetings only to see her, and would not vote for her.

AltNews found that Ranaut was in fact, referring to Congress leader, Pratibha Singh who had commented that people attended Ranaut’s meet only for the glam value.