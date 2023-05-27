DeTect: Video of assault by power defaulter shared falsely

BENGALURU: A viral video shows a man roughing up and abusing an employee of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) in Karnataka’s Koppal district.

It was claimed that Hiremat refused to pay electricity bills based on the promise of free power made by the recently elected Congress government in the State.

Alt News found the assailant did not make any reference to the pre-poll promise. News reports confirmed that the company staffer had gone to disconnect Hiremat’s supply as he had not paid his dues. Hiremat was later arrested.