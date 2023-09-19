DeTect: Utterance of ‘Allah’ not removed from bhajan

CHENNAI: A video of foreign dignitaries, who were recently in India to attend the G20 Summit, paying their respects at the final resting place of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat has gone viral. The hymn “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” can be heard playing in the background. It was claimed by some netizens that the word ‘Allah’ has been dropped from the song. AltNews checked out the complete footage and found that the line ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam, Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan’ has not been clipped from the bhajan.