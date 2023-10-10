Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Shah Rukh Khan did not slap fan for remarks on film
Shah Rukh Khan is seen suddenly charging at someone in the crowd when his security team stops him.
MUMBAI: A clip featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan claims that he slapped a fan when the actor was told that his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was a remake of a Malayalam movie called CIA.
Khan is seen suddenly charging at someone in the crowd when his security team stops him. AltNews found that the video is a seven-year old footage involving Khan pushing off a man when the latter grabbed his neck during an interaction with fans in Turkey.
