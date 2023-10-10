Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Shah Rukh Khan did not slap fan for remarks on film

Shah Rukh Khan is seen suddenly charging at someone in the crowd when his security team stops him.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Oct 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-09 22:30:20.0  )
DeTect: Shah Rukh Khan did not slap fan for remarks on film
X

Shahrukh Khan 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: A clip featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan claims that he slapped a fan when the actor was told that his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was a remake of a Malayalam movie called CIA.

Khan is seen suddenly charging at someone in the crowd when his security team stops him. AltNews found that the video is a seven-year old footage involving Khan pushing off a man when the latter grabbed his neck during an interaction with fans in Turkey.

CinemaBollywoodShahrukh KhanSRKFans CrowdSRK SlappedNot True
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X