DeTect: Rajesh Pilot did not fly the plane that bombed Mizoram

NEW DELHI: In his reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi recalled the bombing of Mizoram in 1966 while targeting the Congress.

The BJP’s IT cell said that Air Force planes that bombed Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on March 5, 1966, were piloted by Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi.

Later, both of them became MPs on Congress tickets and Ministers.

AltNews found that Rajeshwar Prasad alias Rajesh Pilot was commissioned in the IAF as a pilot in October 1966, seven months after the bombing of Mizoram.