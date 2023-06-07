DeTect: Railway staff did not evade Balasore investigation

NEW DELHI: Following the Balasore train accident, the Railways have started an inquiry to find out the cause of the mishap. Some social media users claimed the station master of the Bahanaga Bazar railway station, a man named Sharif, was absconding since the accident. Alt News found that the Bahanaga Bazar station master’s name is SB Mohanty. He is available and cooperating with the investigation. Also, the man whose photo has been used in the viral posts was identified as the station master of Borra Guhalu railway station.