Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Rahul Gandhi’s video shared falsely with hateful rhetoric
AltNews found that the video in its entirety features Rahul questioning what Mother India is, and stating that the earth and its people constituted the idea of Bharat Mata
CHENNAI: The official handle of BJP recently shared a video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress leader had raised an objectionable question about Bharat Mata (Mother India) and asked, “Who is this Bharat Mata, what is she?” AltNews found that the video in its entirety features Rahul questioning what Mother India is, and stating that the earth and its people constituted the idea of Bharat Mata.
Next Story