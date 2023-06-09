DeTect: No communal angle to murder of woman by husband

NEW DELHI: An image of an woman’s forearm tattooed with an Om and trident symbol has gone viral. It was claimed that she is a Hindu woman whose decapitated remains were found stuffed in a suitcase from a beach in Mumbai. Some claimed it to be a case of love jihad while others implied that the murder was a crime of a communal nature. Alt News ran a check and found that the victim was named Anjali Singh. She was murdered by her husband and her brother in law on suspicion of infidelity. They all hail from the same community.