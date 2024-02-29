DeTect: Modi effigy tied to tractor unrelated to farmers’ stir

CHENNAI: A video of PM Modi’s effigy tied to a tractor has gone viral on social media with users linking it to the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi and Haryana.

Posters with the text ‘No Farmers, No Food’ are in the background. A prominent right wing influencer tweeted the video with the caption, ‘Blood boils’. AltNews found that the tractor seen in the video was filmed outside an eatery in Oregon, the US.

An audio from the farmers’ protest in 2020 has also been edited into the viral video.