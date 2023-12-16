DeTect: Image of child’s body being dragged not from Gaza

ISRAEL: A viral image depicts a child dragging the body of another child on the road. It is claimed these are Palestinian siblings who had stepped out to fetch water when Israeli soldiers allegedly opened fire on the girl, and the boy carried his sister’s lifeless body.

Alt News found that in August 2020, Houthi snipers had shot a nine-year-old girl in the head when she went out to fetch water in a city named Taiz in southwestern Yemen. Following this incident, the girl’s brother dragged her body away.