Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Halloween photo used to mock Gaza’s death toll

AltNews found that the image is from October 2022

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2023 7:30 PM GMT
DeTect: Halloween photo used to mock Gaza’s death toll
X

An image of a person sitting with a white sheet wrapped around their body

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

GAZA: An image of a person sitting with a white sheet wrapped around their body and a phone in their hand has gone viral. Pro-Israel netizens claimed the image is seemingly of an injured child from Gaza and it shows how the Palestinians are creating a fake narrative of death and destruction on social media. AltNews found that the image is from October 2022. It was shot in Thailand where the child in the image had dressed up for Halloween.

Truthexposedwhite sheetPalestiniansThailandinjured childPro-Israel netizensHalloween
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X