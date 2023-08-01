DeTect: Footage of monk assaulted on camera, not from India

NEW DELHI: A recent viral video features a group of men barging into a room and assaulting a man and two women in a state of undress.

The video has been clubbed with photographs of an Indian monk and shared with the claim that the man in the video is the monk in the photographs.

AltNews found reports where the man in the video was identified as Pallegama Sumana Thero, a monk from Sri Lanka. The incident took place in Navagamuwa in Colombo district. Eight people had been arrested for assaulting the trio and circulating the video.