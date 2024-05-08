Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Cong workers did not stomp on images of Lord Ram
A video showing a group of women tearing down and stomping on posters featuring an image of Lord Ram has gone viral.
NEW DELHI: A video showing a group of women tearing down and stomping on posters featuring an image of Lord Ram has gone viral. It was claimed that the women are Congress workers and they had intentionally insulted the Hindu religion and Ram.
AltNews found that the women in the video are BJP members protesting against remarks made by Congress leader Jitu Patwari, whose image on the said poster was juxtaposed alongside that of Lord Ram.
